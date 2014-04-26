SS Starlin Castro batted in the cleanup spot Friday for the first time this season and just the second time in his career. Castro went 1-for-4 and scored a run in Chicago’s 5-2 loss and has reached safely in 11 consecutive games at Miller Park, dating back to August 22, 2012. He’s batting 14-for-45 in Milwaukee during that stretch.

RHP Jose Veras is day-to-day because of a sore left oblique muscle. Veras started the season as the Cubs’ closer but was removed from the role after blowing a two-run lead against the Cardinals on April 11. He has appeared in only two games since and has a 15.88 ERA in six appearances this season.

RHP Neil Ramirez made his major league debut Friday, working a scoreless sixth inning in the Cubs’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Ramirez allowed one walk but no hits and recorded his first big league strikeout by fanning Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun. He is the fourth Cub to make his major league debut this season.

LHP Wesley Wright worked two scoreless innings Friday, allowing one hit while striking out three in the Cubs’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Wesley has made seven appearances this season but has not allowed a run in his last six - spanning 6 2/3 innings of work.