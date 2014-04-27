SS Starlin Castro singled in the seventh inning Saturday and has now reached in 12 consecutive games at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, where he’s batting .306 (15-for-49) since Aug. 22, 2012. Castro came into the game batting .273 but was just .167 on the road.

RHP Jose Veras was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left oblique. Veras has a 15.88 ERA in six relief appearances this season. He was removed from the closer’s role after blowing a two-run lead on April 11.

RHP Brian Schlitter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa, where he had a 3.60 ERA and three saves in five relief appearances. Schlitter opened the season with the Cubs and had a 6.35 ERA in six appearances before being optioned to Iowa on April 12.

2B Luis Valbuena hit his first home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot off RHP Marco Estrada in the fourth inning of Chicago’s 5-3 loss at Milwaukee. Valbuena had not collected a hit in his three previous games and was 0-for-8 at the plate before homering Saturday.