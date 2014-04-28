RHP Jake Arrieta is expected to join the Cubs on Monday in Cincinnati after he threw 44 pitches over the weekend in a rehab outing with Double-A Tennessee. Arrieta is not expected to be activated right away as manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Rick Bosio want to evaluate Arreita in person.

SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 and hit two home runs Sunday as the Cubs beat the Brewers 4-0. Castro has reached base in 13 consecutive games at Miller Park, where he is batting .346 since August 22, 2012. In his last 12 games overall, Castro is batting .302. Castro’s only other multi-home run game came earlier this season when he hit two against the Pirates in a 7-6 loss on April 8.

C John Baker got the start Sunday and singled in his first two at-bats, snapping an 0-for-18 skid to start the season. Baker has started six games for the Cubs this year after joining the team as a non-roster invitee during spring training.

RHP Hector Rondon struck out the side in the ninth inning, closing out the Cubs’ 4-0 victory at Milwaukee on Sunday. Rondon has allowed just one run this season and has struck out 14 in 12 1/3 innings of work.