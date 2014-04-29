RHP Jake Arrieta joined the club in Cincinnati and was scheduled to make his season debut against the Reds on Wednesday before Monday’s rainout prompted an adjustment to the Cubs rotation. Following Thursday’s off day, LHP Travis Wood will start Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, putting Arrieta’s outing in limbo for now. “It’s nice to have him back,” manager Rick Renteria said of Arrieta. “He’s still working his way back obviously in terms of getting feet back on a major league ballfield.”

RHP Carlos Villanueva will move back to the bullpen once RHP Jake Arrieta is activated from the disabled list. Villanueva is most accustomed to the relief role despite beginning this season as a starter out of necessity. “He’s done a nice job giving us the innings that he’s given us,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s very valuable to us.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija was playing catch in left field Monday night at Great American Ball Park before the game was postponed due to rain. Samardzija will stay on schedule and start against the Reds on Tuesday. Samardzija has gone 11 consecutive starts without a win. He is 1-4 with a 4.52 ERA against Cincinnati in 22 career games.

RF Ryan Kalish was penciled back into the No. 2 spot in the batting order Monday after batting leadoff for the first time this season Sunday. The game was postponed after a 57-minute rain delay, so Kalish will have to wait to get his fourth opportunity to bat second. Kalish is hitting 268 with three RBIs.