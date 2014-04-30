RHP Jake Arrieta will have to wait a few more days to make his season debut. Arrieta, on the disabled list since March 21 with right shoulder tightness, was expected to start Wednesday’s game in Cincinnati, but Monday’s rainout resulted in an adjustment to the Cubs starting rotation. Arrieta now will start on Saturday against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

SS Starlin Castro improved in all facets of his game, says manager Rick Renteria. Castro batted .292 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 24 games. He delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded in the third inning Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to four games.

RHP Jeff Samardzija needed 28 pitches to get through the first inning on Tuesday. He managed to pitch 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and eight hits while walking four and striking out four. Samardzija also had one wild pitch and allowed Billy Hamilton’s solo homer.

CF Emilio Bonifacio is getting well on Reds pitching. He snapped a two-game hitless skid with a single in the third inning of Tuesday’s game. He has hit safely in each of the four game he’s played against Cincinnati, batting .500 in those contests.