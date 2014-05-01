FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
May 2, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Welington Castillo, who made his 20th start behind the plate on Wednesday, said playing regularly has helped him. Manager Rick Renteria likes his approach. “He’s trying to get himself into better hitting counts. He’s driving the ball to all fields. He’s had a pretty good month.” Castillo was batting .250 with four homers and 11 RBI through 25 games. He had three hits on Wednesday.

1B Anthony Rizzo hit a two-out, two-run home run on Wednesday, his fourth home run of the season and first since April 24. He also walked a career-high four times and scored three runs. “I‘m just not trying to do too much and take what they give me,” said Rizzo who ranks second on the club with 12 RBIs.

RHP Edwin Jackson allowed three earned runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in Wednesday night’s 9-4 win at Cincinnati. Jackson (2-2) walked two and fanned three over 88 pitches. “Baseball’s a crazy game,” Jackson said. “Tonight I gave up three runs but the team backed me with runs and I get a win. Other nights it might be different. I was aggressive tonight, did a better job keeping the ball down.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija tempered his frustration, at least outwardly after his winless streak reached 12 games after Tuesday’s 3-2 rain-delayed loss at Cincinnati. The Cubs scored four runs combined over his first four starts this season. “It’s a little frustrating for him, I‘m sure,” said manager Rick Renteria. “He’s been very supportive of his teammates. He’s a pro. He’s staying in games and giving us a chance to win.”

