SS Starlin Castro is batting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in six games since moving into the No. 4 spot in the lineup on April 25. He has hit safely in 12 of 14 home games this season, batting .339 (19-for-56). “A lot of it is simply that you’ve got to work, you’ve got to do the things necessary to keep moving forward,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s been really good, his mental state has been really relaxed. ... He’s preparing well defensively, he has a nice routine offensively.”

LHP Travis Wood worked (2-3) seven innings for his first win since April 21 and was pleased with the overall Cubs effort on Friday. “We played a great ballgame through and through today,” said Wood, who also worked out of a couple of challenging innings. “We got to Wainwright early and even in the middle and towards the end as well.” Wood matched a season high with his seven-inning outing, allowing two earned runs and six hits. He struck out six and walked none.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, reached base three times and clubbed a fifth-inning home run off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright that provided the winning margin in Friday’s 6-5 Cubs victory. “Fortunately for us we got to him,” said Rizzo, who is hitting .295 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. “He’s the hottest pitcher in the league right now, it’s encouraging for us.”

CF Ryan Sweeney left the game in the eighth inning after managing to haul in Allen Craig’s deep fly to center. He apparently injured his hamstring on the play but held onto the ball for the first out in an inning that began with two Cardinals runs that closed the gap to 6-5. Sweeney, who was helped off the field by a trainer, was expected to have an MRI examination and his status for Saturday’s game was not known. Sweeney was batting .200 after a 2-for-3 performance on Friday.