RHP Jake Arrieta was activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game. Arrieta, who was acquired last July from the Baltimore Orioles, pitched well in his season debut after missing the first month with tightness in his throwing shoulder. He threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and gave up four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a no-decision.

OF Ryan Sweeney was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Sweeney is batting .200 with six RBIs this season. Manager Rick Renteria said the injury was not as bad as the team originally thought and expected him to be out 2-4 weeks.

RHP Jason Hammel is schedule to start Sunday as the Cubs look to earn a series sweep. Hammel is 4-1 and brings a 2.08 ERA into the game. Hammel threw seven scoreless innings in his last start to beat Milwaukee. He is 1-1 against the Cardinals but hasn’t face them since 2011.

OF Chris Coghlan had his contract selected by the Cubs. Coghlan, the 2009 NL Rookie of the Year with the Miami Marlins, was assigned to Triple-A Iowa after spring training. He hit .243 with six RBIs in 24 games. RHP Kyuji Fujikawa was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the roster.