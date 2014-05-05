SS Starlin Castro is thriving since he moved up in lineup. Manager Rick Renteria put Castro in the No. 4 spot on April 25, and since then Castro is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in seven games. During that stretch, Castro owns a 1.198 OPS. Castro went back to being the aggressive hitter who amassed 529 hits through his first three seasons in the majors. A subpar season last year left questions as to whether Castro could continue to be the Cubs’ long-term shortstop. With a new manager who wants him to return to that naturally aggressive approach, Castro is primed for a successful season.

1B Anthony Rizzo is getting plenty of attention for his offensive start to the season, but his defense continues to be at a Gold Glove level. Rizzo has gone 56 consecutive games without an error at first base dating to Sept. 1. His streak is the longest by a Cubs first baseman since Derrek Lee had 59 consecutive errorless games from April 7-June 13, 2010. Rizzo has committed only 11 errors in his four seasons in the majors for a .996 career fielding percentage. He is a big reason the Cubs’ infield defense is one of the better units in the league.

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on May 3. The move cleared a spot on the Cubs’ 40-man roster for OF Chris Coghlan.

LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on May 3 when the Cubs activated RHP Jake Arrieta from the disabled list. Rosscup pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings over two appearances for Chicago this season.

LHP Wesley Wright wasn’t a bullpen favorite for manager Rick Renteria early in the season. Wright appeared in only two games out of the bullpen through the Cubs’ first 11 games. Since April 13, though, Wright has been nearly perfect in seven outings. He hasn’t allowed a run in 6 1/3 innings while striking out six batters and issuing no walks. Wright has held opponents to a .182 batting average during that span. With fellow bullpen LHP James Russell not as effective this season, Renteria is using Wright in key situations against left-handed hitters.

RHP Hector Rondon is displaying all the makings of a big-league closer despite of the loss he took Sunday against the Cardinals. While manager Rick Renteria has labeled the Cubs’ closer situation “organic,” Rondon has handled his three save opportunities without trouble this season, converting all three attempts. One season removed from being chosen in the Rule 5 draft, Rondon is developing into a late-inning weapon in the Cubs’ bullpen. Before giving up two runs in the ninth Sunday against the Cardinals, Rondon allowed one earned run in 15 1/3 innings with 16 strikeouts in 14 previous appearances this season. Even with a rough outing during his third outing in three days, Rondon still might be the favorite for the permanent closer role.