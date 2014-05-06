1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a walk and extended his hitting streak to five games. He is batting .400 (6-for-15) in that span and hitting .386 (22-for-57) in 17 home games. However, an error in the fourth inning put a blemish on the game. His 56-game errorless streak dated back to Sept. 1, 2013. It was the longest streak by a Cubs first baseman since Derrick Lee went 59 straight games without an error in 2010.

RHP Edwin Jackson (2-2, 5.24 ERA) faces his old team, the White Sox, on Tuesday for the first time since making four starts against the Sox in 2009 while with the Tigers. Jackson played with the White Sox in 2010 and ‘11, compiling a 11-9 record and a 3.66 ERA. In his career, Jackson is 1-4 with a 6.60 ERA in eight starts against the White Sox. A .500 record so far through six starts is a considerable improvement for Jackson, who went 8-18 last season for the Cubs.

RHP Jeff Samardzija worked nine innings -- his longest outing of the season -- and allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two Monday against the White Sox. Despite getting a no-decision, Samardzija sounded upbeat about a night on which he threw a career-high 126 pitches. “I was pretty hungry for that one,” he said. “It was a tough day for the hitters to hit, and I knew if I could get them back in there maybe we could get something together and get it going. It was a great game to pitch in, it was a great atmosphere. It was fun to be out there.”

RHP Hector Rondon didn’t pitch Monday after making three straight appearances against the Cardinals last weekend, including a Sunday night loss in which he gave up two runs in the ninth. “He was trying to grind through it and get himself through it, and we weren’t able to get that ground ball that (St. Louis C Yadier) Molina hit up the middle,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “At that point you’ve got to make sure you’re not going to leave him out there for much longer. But I thought he did what he could do for us, and (he will) come back and be ready to go.”