SS Starlin Castro has 588 hits since 2011, the most by any major league shortstop since 2011. White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez is second with 545 in the same span. Castro is hitting .289 for the season with six doubles, four homers and 14 RBIs. At home, he’s hitting .304. Since moving into the cleanup spot April 25, Castro was batting .324 (12-for-37) with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. He has a .910 OPS in that stretch.

LHP Travis Wood won’t get to show his hitting prowess Wednesday as the Cubs-White Sox series shifts to an American League park with the designated hitter. Wood was called on to pinch hit in Monday’s 3-1 extra inning loss to the White Sox. He flew out in the 11th inning in his lone plate appearance. “If you get (a pitcher) knocked out early, you’re probably more apt to use a pitcher (as a pinch hitter) especially with a small bench right now,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “With Wood and Jeff (Samardzija) you’ve got two guys if you put the bat on the ball, they can drive it pretty well.” Wood (2-3, 3.35 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts in two career appearances against the White Sox. Wednesday’s start will be the 100th of his career.

3B Mike Olt’s average continues to hover around .162 after appearing in 25 games, but Cubs manager Rick Renteria said there’s no talk of moving him to the minors. “I think we’re still going to continue to monitor his time in games and see if we can continue to move him forward. ... We’re going to continue to try to match him up and give him some of the best possible situations he can have and see if we can continue to gain some confidence.”

RHP Edwin Jackson had no decision while allowing just one run on six hits, walking none and striking out a season-high nine in seven innings of work on Tuesday against the White Sox. The nine strikeouts were the most for Jackson since he struck out nine April 14, 2013, against the Giants. “It was a pretty good start overall,” Jackson said. “I was able to come out and make pitches when I needed to, especially with men on base. They came out and got some hits early, but we were able to get out of some innings. ... It’s probably the best game I’ve thrown.”

RHP Jose Veras began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, throwing a scoreless inning. He allowed no hits and no walks, and he struck out one. Veras landed on the disabled list in late April due to a sore left oblique muscle.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-3) worked an impressive nine innings Monday but failed to get a decision again. ”I don’t know that you bad for him because he’s pitched brilliantly,“ Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. ”Most people would want the fruits of that effort to culminate with a victory at the end of the day. But the way he continues to go out and pitch, I don’t think he’s worried if he’s going to get the win or the loss.