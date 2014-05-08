LHP Travis Wood (2-4) took the mound for a milestone 100th career start on Wednesday but ended with his first career loss to the White Sox. He allowed eight runs, more than doubling his career total vs. the White Sox (three). The last time he allowed eight or more earned runs was on July 12, 2012 (also eight). He also walked a season-high five batters and struck out three Wednesday. Wood suffered his second straight loss and third in four appearances.

LHP Zac Rosscup is back with the Cubs for the third time after a call-up from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He had thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances and served as the 26th man in the second game of an April 16 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He was recalled once more late in April and tossed a scoreless inning on April 29 in Cincinnati before he was optioned to Iowa on May 3.

OF Nate Schierholtz had Wednesday night off after going 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday. The 30-year-old veteran is struggling with a .188 average, but manager Rick Renteria thinks better days are ahead. “I don’t panic; he’s got a history of doing well,” Renteria said. “It’s probably a little longer (stretch) than he’d like it to be in the down time, but he’s still going out there and we’re trying to do everything we can to alleviate the tension he has and let him play.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija isn’t too worried about an 0-3 start but he’s not necessarily sold on throwing another 126 pitches as he did during a nine-inning outing Monday. Samardzija gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking just two. He left with the game tied 1-1 after nine innings and the White Sox went on to win in 12 innings. “Do I want to go out and throw 128 pitches every time?” he said Wednesday. “Absolutely not, hell no. I do not. But there are times when it calls for it, and there are times it needs to get done, and someone’s got to do it.”

RHP Pedro Strop went on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with a moderate groin strain. He pitched Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits in one-third inning in the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the White Sox. Strop (0-2) suffered a mild groin injury early this season. He had one save and a 4.97 ERA. “I didn’t think (using him) was an issue, quite frankly,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We had kept him out and he had been working ... and all indications were he was fine.”