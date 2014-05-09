RHP Jake Arrieta worked four innings in only his second start. “I was throwing some pretty good bullets with the heater today (but) I really didn’t have a quality wrinkle to mix in,” Arrieta said. “I normally have my curveball pretty much every time out and wasn’t able to establish that for strikes early or late, so I tried to mix it up as well as I could.” Arrietta gave up four runs (three earned) and nine hits while walking one and striking out another in a no-decision.

3B Mike Olt hit his first career grand slam (as well as the Cubs’ first of the year) in the eighth inning. He took a 3-2 pitch from Maikel Cleto and launched a 405-foot shot to left field for an 11-4 lead. Olt, who went 2-for-4, has now hit a home run in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He lifted his average to .184.

LHP Chris Rusin became the first Triple-A Iowa pitcher to throw a no-hitter in 30 years as the Cubs beat the New Orleans Zephyrs 3-0 on Wednesday. Rusin also had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Cubs to their third straight victory. “I‘m feeling pretty good,” Rusin told the Des Moines Register. “It’s never happened to me before. I don’t even know what to think. I don’t even think it’s hit me yet.” Rusin struck out three, walked two and had another runner reach on catcher’s interference. He retired 17 straight batters at one point.

CF Emilio Bonifacio sat out Thursday’s series finale against the Cubs as Ryan Kalish was slotted in as leadoff batter for only the second time this season. The slumping Bonifacio is 4-for-23 (.174) in his last six games. He hit .309 during the opening month. Kalish, meanwhile, had his second multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-6 with a triple and run scored.