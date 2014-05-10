3B Mike Olt has homered in three straight games. He hit his seventh homer and picked up his 17th RBI with a third-inning blast against Julio Teheran. Olt leads NL rookies in homers and RBIs. He has eight extra-base hits and seven of his 15 hits are home runs. He is 4-for-10 on the road trip. “Oltie hit that big grand slam (on Wednesday) and really gave us some breathing room,” manager Rick Renteria said. “The ball really explodes off his bat. You know he has a chance to hit it out every time he puts the bat on the ball.”

1B Anthony Rizzo was 0-for-4 against the Braves on Friday. That lowered his batting average away from Wrigley Field to .197. He’s hitting .371 in home games.

RHP Jason Hammel got no decision on Friday, despite allowing only two runs in seven innings against the Braves. Hammel has opened the season by making seven consecutive quality starts. He has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 straight starts dating back to July 23, 2013.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-3, 1.62) continues to look for his first win despite recording quality starts in six of seven games. Samardzija allowed one run in nine innings of his last start against the White Sox but did not receive a decision. He has made nine appearances and three starts against the Braves, going 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA. He had a career-high 13 strikeouts in his only start against the Braves last season.

LHP Wesley Wright (0-1) had never allowed a hit to Atlanta’s Jason Heyward and Freddie Freeman until Friday night, when the duo teamed up to beat him. Wright had worked 11 consecutive appearances (eight innings) without allowing a run.