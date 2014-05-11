3B Mike Olt, who had hit home runs in three straight games, was rewarded with his fourth consecutive start Saturday, but he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Braves. Olt was 5-for-43 with 20 strikeouts prior to the three previous games and is batting .185. The rookie does have seven homers and 17 RBIs.

RHP Edwin Jackson, coming off his best start of the season, will face the Braves on Sunday in the series finale at Atlanta. He struck out nine over seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox and did not walk a batter. Jackson is 2-2 with a 4.57 ERA in seven starts this season. He lost his only start against the Braves last year and is 0-2 with a 3.78 ERA in seven career games against Atlanta.

RHP Jeff Samardzija is winless in 14 starts after getting another no-decision against the Braves on Saturday, despite allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings. A long rain delay contributed to him leaving game after only 69 pitches. Samardzija struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. He has a 1.45 ERA this season but is 0-3 with five no-decisions. “Baseball is a funny sport,” Samardzija said. “It usually comes around in the end and all evens out. Just keep pitching.”