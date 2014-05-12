LHP Travis Wood will try to bounce back from his worst start of the season as the Cubs open a four-game series in St. Louis on Monday night. He allowed eight runs in four innings during a loss to the White Sox last week, issuing five walks and giving up eight hits. Wood, 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA, defeated the Cardinals in Chicago on May 2, allowed two earned runs over seven innings and walking none. He is 4-5 with a 4.90 ERA in 12 career starts against St. Louis.

2B Darwin Barney had a pair of singles in four at-bats on Sunday for his first multi-hit game of the season. After starting the year 6-for-52, he has three hits in his past five at-bats. His average is .153.

1B Anthony Rizzo increased his on-base percentage to .401 with a single and walk in four plate appearances Sunday. The walk was his team-high 24th and his 100th since the start of last season, making him one of just nine players in the majors with 100 free passes in that span. Rizzo is hitting .285 with seven homers and 18 RBIs.

RHP Edwin Jackson with fell to 0-3 in eight career games against Atlanta, giving up three runs over six innings in a loss on Sunday. He allowed six hits, including just the second homer hit off him this year. Jackson, 2-3 with a 4.56 ERA, walked two and struck out three. He had fanned nine and walked none over seven innings in a no-decision his previous start.