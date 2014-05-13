RHP Jake Arrieta has yet to allow a run in two career starts against St. Louis, his opponent Tuesday night. Arrieta worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings May 3 in his first start after coming off the disabled list, but he wasn’t involved in the decision in Chicago’s 3-0 win. Arrieta pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday evening, giving up nine hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings of a no-decision. The Cubs won 12-5.

LHP Travis Wood wasn’t at his best Monday night, but didn’t have to be since the Chicago offense scored 17 runs. Wood gave up five hits, three walks and two hit batters in six innings, but he left with an 11-5 lead and beat St. Louis for the second time in 11 days. Wood also helped himself offensively with an infield hit and a hit-by-pitch, scoring two runs, and he laid down a two-strike sacrifice bunt that led to a two-run fourth.

3B Mike Olt belted his eighth homer of the year, tops among all NL rookies, in the first inning as part of a 2-for-6 game. Olt has four homers in his past six games, and he leads NL rookies with 19 RBIs. Five of Olt’s homers have been two-run shots.

LF Junior Lake knocked in a career-high six runs Monday night, nearly matching his season total of eight entering the game. Lake did a splendid job of hitting to situations, willingly going to right field with men on base in order to move them up and getting rewarded twice with RBI doubles. Three of his four homers this year have come against Cardinals pitching, including a three-run shot in the second inning Monday.

CF Emilio Bonifacio became the first Chicago player in 27 years to score five runs in a game Monday night. The last was Jody Davis, who did it on June 3, 1987 against the Houston Astros. Bonifacio also banged out four hits, his 13th multi-hit game of the year, and he raised his average 19 points to .312.