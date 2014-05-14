RHP Jake Arrieta simply couldn’t throw enough strikes to last long Tuesday night, giving Chicago just four innings in what turned into a bullpen-eating, 12-inning loss. Arrieta missed the zone with 40 of his 82 pitches, walking five and striking out five. He surrendered just one run, the first run he allowed in 16 1/3 career innings against St. Louis.

SS Starlin Castro had a night to forget, going 0-for-6 and leaving the potential tiebreaking run at second with an inning-ending grounder in the 12th. Castro also committed a key throwing error in the bottom of the sixth, handing St. Louis a tiebreaking unearned run. It was his sixth error in 38 games, a pace that would leave him with 26 at season’s end.

C Welington Castillo remained a thorn in the Cardinals’ side with two hits, giving him a career .341 average at Busch Stadium. Castillo has been especially pesky this year, launching a game-winning three-run homer on April 11 and doubling three times on May 2. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Jason Hammel, a great addition to the Chicago rotation this year, will take the mound Wednesday night in Busch Stadium. Hammel wasn’t involved in the decision May 4 against the Cardinals, when he allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss. Hammel gave the team a quality start in each of his seven outings, including Friday night in Atlanta, where he allowed two runs in seven frames.

3B Luis Valbuena pumped some air into his pregame .207 batting average with three hits, including a two-run homer in the third off Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright. Valbuena also doubled in the 12th inning to give the team a chance to go ahead, but the rally fizzled. It was his fourth multi-hit game this year and his second three-hit game.