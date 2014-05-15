FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
May 15, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Zac Rosscup (sore left shoulder) took RHP Jose Veras’ place on the disabled list. Rosscup has pitched four scoreless innings over four appearances with Chicago, allowing only one hit while walking two and fanning five. The team will make do with two lefties in the bullpen -- James Russell and Wesley Wright -- while Rosscup is absent.

RHP Jose Veras (strained left oblique) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, although he wasn’t needed due to a rainout. Veras pitched in four games on his rehab assignment at Double-A Tennessee, allowing just one hit and two walks in 4 2/3 innings while fanning three. He started the season as the team’s closer but was demoted when he blew two saves and walked 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
