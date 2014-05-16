SS Starlin Castro recorded his seventh three-hit game this year, lining a two-run homer to left field in the fourth to get the Cubs on the board. Castro has 42 hits in Busch Stadium, the most of any active Cub, and will take a .291 average back home for Friday’s game with Milwaukee.

1B Anthony Rizzo’s two bunt singles down the third base line against an overshifted infield defense Thursday were the second and third in 286 career games with the Cubs. They had the desired impact as the Cardinals changed their defense for his third at-bat, moving 3B Matt Carpenter closer to the line and shifting SS Jhonny Peralta back to his normal position. Those hits might pay off against future opponents.

LF Junior Lake went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Thursday, giving him five hits and seven RBIs for the series. Lake is batting .393 with three homers and 10 RBIs against St. Louis and .205 with a homer and five RBIs against everyone else. Bad news for Lake: He won’t see the Cardinals again until July 25.

RHP Jason Hammel saw his streak of seven straight quality starts end Thursday when he gave up four second inning runs in St. Louis. Hammel was knocked out in the sixth after allowing five hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-3 defeat. He caused part of his problem in the second by issuing consecutive walks after Yadier Molina’s one-out double, and both walks scored. That turned out to be the difference.

RHP Jeff Samardzija, the most hard-luck pitcher in baseball this year, takes his winless record and No. 2 ERA in the majors to the Wrigley Field mound Friday against Milwaukee. Samardzija allowed just two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Saturday night in Atlanta, but was no-decisioned because Chicago couldn’t score and ultimately lost 2-0. He has seven quality starts in eight outings this year.