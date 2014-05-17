3B Mike Olt has the offensive power numbers worthy of an everyday player. But as he continues to strengthen his shoulder which limited him during the spring, the Cubs aren’t in a hurry to make sure he starts every game. But for an offense that has struggled to score, it’s hard to overlook what he has done. Olt’s eight home runs lead the Cubs despite starting only 24 of 40 games. Olt is already only the 13th Cubs rookie in the last 82 seasons to hit eight homers before the All-Star break. At some point, Olt is going to have to become a regular starter both for the good of the offense and to see how he handles that responsibility.

2B Darwin Barney loves hitting at Wrigley Field. Barney hit a two-run homer Friday against the Brewers, only the 18th homer of his career. But 15 of those 18 home runs have come at Wrigley. Barney isn’t exactly a power hitter and the baskets that hang out from the top of the walls have certainly helped him. His homer Friday landed in the left-field basket, which would have been an out or perhaps a double at most other ballparks. Barney has to continue to develop his power to add to his offensive game, which is lacking.

RHP Jeff Samardzija, still winless, can’t get any support from his offense. The Cubs are 1-8 in games he starts this season despite Samardzija posting a 1.62 ERA. The offensive futility when he is on the mound dates to last season as he is winless in 15 consecutive starts. Samardzija is the first pitcher since at least 1900 to give up three runs or fewer in each of his first nine starts to a season and not earn at least one win. The Cubs continual waste of Samardzija’s great outings do them no favors in getting out of the bottom of the standings.

OF Emilio Bonifacio is the only player in the majors with three games of at least four or more hits this season. Bonifacio has cooled off a bit since a torrid start to the season, but he’s still given the Cubs a prototypical leadoff hitter that they’ve lacked in recent years. On Friday, Bonifacio grounded into a double play in the second inning, his first in 150 at-bats. Entering the game, Bonifacio was the third toughest player to double up in the National League behind the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter (160 at-bats) and the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (153 at-bats).