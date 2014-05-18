SS Starlin Castro put the Cubs on the board in the first with a two-out double. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run on Saturday. Castro is hitting .321 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 games since moving into the No. 4 spot of the order on April 25.

LHP Travis Wood (3-4, 4.91 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season and fifth at home on Sunday. In his last start on Tuesday, Wood earned the victory in a 17-5 rout of the Cardinals in St. Louis. He allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out four in five innings.

3B Mike Olt has a team-high eight home runs, tops among major league rookies and tied with eight others for ninth in the league. The Cubs infielder went 0-for-3 and struck out twice on Saturday. He’s played in 36 games and is batting .173 (17-of-98).

RHP Edwin Jackson delivered his finest performance of the season when he pitched six scoreless innings on Saturday. He struck out 11, the seventh time he’s had 10 or more strikeouts in a game. He also allowed only four hits and walked one while Cub outfielders never handled a fly ball. “It felt pretty good today; the last few starts I’ve been feeling better and better,” Jackson said.