RHP Jason Hammel was hit by a pitch by the first batter he faced on Tuesday, but suffered no ill effects and remained in the game. Hammel, signed by the Cubs after they lost out in bidding for RHP Masahiro Tanaka last winter, outdueled his higher-priced counterpart on a rainy night as he gave up just one run, struck out six and walked just one. “I got a good little egg on there, but adrenaline was able to carry me through,” Hammel said. “It gradually got stiffer and sorer ... a little worse as the game went on but I was able to get through it.” Hammel worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits. He struck out six and walked one.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 1.62 ERA) seeks an elusive first victory as he starts for a team-leading 10th time this season and fifth at Wrigley Field. He’s recorded seven quality starts in his first nine outings.“ Just because he hasn’t had the victories at the end of his scoreline doesn’t mean he hasn’t pitched victoriously,” Renteria said. “He’s pitched great. I think he’s mature, he’s a man who knows that he’s doing what he can do, controlling what he can control. Every time he takes the ball, he’s going to try to do the same thing again.”

OF Justin Ruggiano remains on the disabled list with a hamstring pull and moved his rehabilitation work to Triple-A Iowa after working earlier in Mesa, Ariz. He is suffering the hamstring injury on April 23. “He still has another (rehab) game scheduled,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He had three at-bats yesterday, he came out of it good, ran hard. He’s getting close.”

2B Luis Valbuena had his seventh career multi-double effort on Tuesday and the first since July 2, 2012 at Atlanta as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. He’s now hit safely in his last five games, going 10-for-19 (.527) with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Tuesday’s three-hit night was Valbuena’s third three-hit game of the season. He had three in 108 games in 2013.