1B Anthony Rizzo’s homer off San Diego’s Eric Stults on Thursday night was his fourth this season against a left-hander. Rizzo is hitting .300 (15-for-50) against left-handers this season with a .411 on-base percentage. Rizzo has 21 walks, 14 strikeouts and a .441 on-base percentage in 20 games dating back to April 30.

LF Junior Lake, who went 2-for-4 Thursday night, is hitting .370 (17-for-46) with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs in his past 13 games since May 8. Lake got the Cubs’ first hit Thursday night with a perfectly placed bunt up the third base line in the fourth inning. The hit came right in front of 1B Anthony Rizzo’s homer.

OF Justin Ruggiano, out since April 23 with a hamstring strain, played the entire games for Triple-A Iowa on Thursday night and went 1-for-5 with a double. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Ruggiano could be close to coming off the disabled list.

RHP Hector Rondon was unavailable Thursday night after working in four consecutive games. He suffered his first blown save Wednesday against the Yankees, although only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.