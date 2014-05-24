LF Junior Lake doubled in the first Friday night to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games, which equals his career high. Lake is hitting .375 (15-for-40) during the streak.

RHP Carlos Villanueva earned praise from Cubs manager Rick Renteria for his three-inning relief outing Thursday night. Villanueva relieved starter Jake Arrieta to open the seventh inning Thursday night and worked the final three innings. No other reliever even got up in the Cubs bullpen on a night when Renteria wanted to stay away from at least four of his relievers. “Carlos did a great job spelling the bullpen yesterday,” said Renteria. “Thanks to him, we’re back in great shape. Everyone is available tonight, except for Villanueva.” Villanueva allowed three hits with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

OF Justin Ruggiano could soon be activated from the disabled list. Ruggiano, who has been out since April 24 with a left hamstring strain, played back-to-back games for Triple-A Iowa Thursday and Friday for the first time since he suffered the injury. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and re-evaluate the situation,” said Renteria. “Back to back games is one of the tests.”

RHP Pedro Strop, who has been on the disabled list since May 7 with a right groin strain, could be nearing a rehab assignment.