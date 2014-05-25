FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
May 25, 2014

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Travis Wood is 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA in four starts at Petco Park.

2B Darwin Barney, who has seen his playing time reduced by Valbuena, is hitting .290 (9-for-31) with a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored in his last nine games. He was 1-for-3 with an intentional walk on Saturday.

LF Junior Lake will be seeing more playing time even if OF Justin Ruggiano soon returns from the disabled list as expected. Lake, 24, saw his nine-game hitting streak end on Saturday (0-for-4 with three strikeouts). The nine-game hitting streak matched the longest of his career. Lake hit .375 (15-for-40) during the streak and is batting .340 (18-for-53) in 15 games since May 8. He has hit safely in 24 of his 31 starts.

LHP Wesley Wright has held right-handed hitters to a .154 batting average (6-for-39). That is the lowest lefty-vs.-righty batting average in the National League.

INF Luis Valbuena is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with four doubles, a home run, two RBIs and seven runs scored in his last five games. He was 1-for-2 on Saturday against the Padres with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored.

