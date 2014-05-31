RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. In his second stint with the Cubs this season, Parker appeared in one game and allowed just one hit in one scoreless inning against the Giants on May 27. With Iowa, Parker has a 0.77 ERA and eight saves in 2014.

RHP Pedro Strop was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Strop hadn’t pitched since May 7 due to a strained groin. He was 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 15 relief outings before suffering the injury.

LHP Wesley Wright was reinstated from the paternity list and returned to the Cubs Friday. He threw a scoreless inning and allowed one hit in Chicago’s 11-5 loss at Milwaukee.

RHP Hector Rondon was placed on the paternity list Friday. Rondon had taken over as closer and successfully converted six of his seven save opportunities and is 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA this season.