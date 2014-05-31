FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 31, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. In his second stint with the Cubs this season, Parker appeared in one game and allowed just one hit in one scoreless inning against the Giants on May 27. With Iowa, Parker has a 0.77 ERA and eight saves in 2014.

RHP Pedro Strop was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Strop hadn’t pitched since May 7 due to a strained groin. He was 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 15 relief outings before suffering the injury.

LHP Wesley Wright was reinstated from the paternity list and returned to the Cubs Friday. He threw a scoreless inning and allowed one hit in Chicago’s 11-5 loss at Milwaukee.

RHP Hector Rondon was placed on the paternity list Friday. Rondon had taken over as closer and successfully converted six of his seven save opportunities and is 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.