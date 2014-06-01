SS Starlin Castro drew a fourth-inning walk and doubled in the sixth in Chicago’s 8-0 victory over the Brewers. Castro has reached in 15 consecutive games at Miller Park and is 21-for-60 (.350) with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs during that stretch.

1B Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting out Friday for the first time all season. Rizzo hit two two-run home runs to extend his hitting streak to four games.

RHP Jason Hammel threw seven shutout innings against the Brewers for the second time this season. In 14 innings against Milwaukee in 2014, he has struck out 15 and scattered seven hits and two walks. He improved to 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA in six starts against Milwaukee.

RHP Pedro Strop threw a scoreless inning and struck out one batter Saturday in his first action since coming off the disabled list Friday. Strop hadn’t pitched with the Cubs since straining his left groin in early May. He was 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 15 appearances before getting injured.