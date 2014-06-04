C Welington Castillo was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2 with left rib cage inflammation, the team announced. Castillo, who is batting .242 with five home runs this season, said he hurt himself during his first at-bat during Sunday’s 9-0 loss at Milwaukee. An MRI revealed he had sprained ribs, he said. John Baker will replace him in the lineup and Eli Whiteside was called up from Triple-A Iowa to be the backup.

RHP Edwin Jackson (3-5, 4.81 ERA) will start Wednesday. During his last start on May 28 against the Giants, he gave up four hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. His teammates didn’t do much to help his cause during the game, failing to record a hit until the seventh inning during a 5-0 loss.

C Eli Whiteside was called up from Triple-A Iowa when C Welington Castillo was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Jose Veras (0-1, 8.10 ERA) was designated for assignment. Veras was signed during the offseason and began the year as Chicago’s closer, but was removed from the role after blowing his first two save opportunities. He gave up 12 runs in 13 1/3 innings over 12 appearances. Veras is owed $3.85 million and an additional $150,000 buyout for 2015.

3B Luis Valbuena (abdominal) returned to the lineup on June 3 after missing two games.

RHP Hector Rondon (0-1, 1.59) was activated from the paternity list. Rondon has six saves in seven opportunities since replacing Jose Veras as the team’s closer. Rondon and his wife had their first child Friday.