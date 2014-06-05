LHP Travis Wood (5-5, 5.15 ERA) is set for his 12th start of the season and sixth at home in Thursday’s series finale. Wood is coming off his worst start of the season, a 2 2/3-inning outing in which he allowed seven runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out four in an 11-5 Cubs loss. He’s 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA and nine strikeouts in two career starts against the Mets.

3B Kris Bryant of Double-A Tennessee led the Southern League in May with a .407 batting average and was named Cubs minor league player of the month on Wednesday. Bryant had 30 runs, seven doubles, 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 29 games for the Smokies. The second overall pick of the 2013 draft out of the University of San Diego, the 22-year-old Bryant leads the league with a .353 average, a .460 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage.

RHP Edwin Jackson (4-5) survived two rough innings to work five and claim his first victory since May 17 on Wednesday. Jackson, making his 12th start of the season and sixth at home, walked a season-high five while striking out four in five innings. He improved to 3-2 in seven starts against the Mets. “As starters, sometimes we have to battle through,” Jackson said. “You try to keep a team close and hopefully they can come back and scrap together some runs like we did tonight.”

RF Nate Schierholtz went 0-for-4 and still needs just one hit for 500 for his career. On Tuesday, Schierholtz’s walk-off RBI single with two outs in the ninth gave the Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Mets. He went 3-for-4 after going 1-for-3 on Sunday in Milwaukee and has seen his average rise to .224. “He’s been working really hard. He’s been very even-keeled over the whole time,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s actually just putting the barrel on the ball a little bit better; his bat has a little more life. A hit here, a hit there, and his confidence continues to grow.”

LHP Wesley Wright (0-1, 3.00 ERA) has held right-handed batters to a .163 average this season, the second lowest by a left-hander against righties in the National League. The Dodgers’ J.P. Howell is lowest, holding opposition batters to a .146 average. Wright was activated from parental leave on May 31 after welcoming daughter Harlem Rose Wright on May 27.