LHP Travis Wood showed off his hitting prowess on Thursday with a two-run homer in the third inning and an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth. But he was also effective on the mound as he allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking five. “We all know that Woody can swing the bat,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria, who joked before the game about moving Wood up in the order. “It’s nice, obviously it was big for us. He helped his own cause (with the homer) and went out there grounded out (for an RBI) giving us a chance to win.”

1B Anthony Rizzo is hitting .333 with four home runs and 13 RBIs against left-handers, good for second place among National League batters. The Braves’ Ben Revere is the only one higher with a .345 average against lefties. For the season, Rizzo is hitting .274 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs following Thursday’s win over the Mets.

C Kyle Schwarber went to the Cubs as the draft’s overall No. 4 pick on Thursday. Schwarber, a junior who bats left and throws right, helped lead the Hoosiers to their first College World Series appearance and first Big Ten outright championship since 1932. He hit a school-record 18 homers, third in NCAA Division I. “Kyle’s been one of the premier performers in the college ranks the last few years,” said Jason McLeod, the Cubs vice president of scouting and player development. “He displays what we look for in patience and power at the place.”

RHP Jason Hammel (6-2, 2.78 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season on Friday as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series with the Marlins at Wrigley Field. He’s recorded quality starts in all seven Cubs outings and hasn’t allowed a home run in 44 2/3 innings. In his last outing last Friday at Milwaukee, Hammel earned his team-leading sixth victory after throwing seven innings of shutout ball. He has held opponents to a .187 batting average, second lowest in baseball.