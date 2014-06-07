1B Anthony Rizzo delivered his second game-winning home run in two days, this time a two-run shot to right in the 13th inning in a 5-3 Cubs victory over the Marlins in the opener of a three-game weekend series. “Every time I‘m up there I feel confident whether I‘m 0-for-5, 0-for-6, 0-for-10, 5-or-5,” said Rizzo, who drove in Junior Lake with Friday’s final runs. “Those situations I say I want to be up there and my teammates, I want them to want me up there as well.”

RHP Jason Hammel pitched seven shutout innings -- including 99 pitches, 66 for strikes -- but didn’t get a decision in Friday’s 5-3 victory over the Marlins. He allowed six hits while striking out eight while walking just one as he worked out of a couple of jams. “It was kind of 50-50 with the slider today, there were times I felt good with it and other times it was just spinning,” Hammel said. “I was kind of pitching backward today with a slider early and finishing hard late.” Hammel has not allowed a home run in his last 51 2/3 innings of work.

RF Nate Schierholtz broke out of a two-game hitless streak with a two-out single in the fifth for his 500th career hit. He scored two pitches later when left fielder Chris Coughlan doubled to the right field corner for a 1-0 Cubs lead. Schierholtz collected No. 501 in the seventh with a two-out triple to center. But he didn’t score as Couglan popped up to end the inning.

RHP Jeff Samardzija hopes to bounce back from his worst outing of the season when he makes his 13th start of the season and seventh at home against the Marlins. He allowed eight runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three in a June 1 loss in Milwaukee. His ERA jumped to 2.54 from a major league best 1.68 ERA he had coming into the game.