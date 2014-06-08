FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

LF Junior Lake hit two solo home runs for his second career multi-home run game. His other one was Aug. 1, 2013, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a career-high eight home runs in 183 at-bats after hitting six in 236 at-bats last season.

LHP Zac Rosscup (shoulder) was to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday night. He has been on the DL since May 10 with left shoulder soreness.

C Eli Whiteside started in place of John Baker, who took a foul ball off his throat Wednesday. The Cubs called up Whiteside from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday after C Welington Castillo went on the 15-day disabled list for left rib cage inflammation.

RHP Jeff Samardzija ended a nine-start home winless streak. He struck out eight and allowed two runs and a walk in seven innings against the Marlins. His previous home victory was Aug. 19, 2013, against the Washington Nationals.

CF Emilio Bonifacio’s two-run home run in the third inning against the Marlins snapped a streak of 412 at-bats without a homer, dating to July 30, 2013, when he played for Toronto. It was the longest active streak in the majors, excluding pitchers, entering Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.