LHP Zac Rosscup made rehab appearances for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and Sunday, pitching a scoreless, hitless inning each day. He issued no walks and struck out a total of three. Rosscup has been on the disabled list since May 14 due to a sore left shoulder.

RHP Edwin Jackson (4-5, 4.59 ERA) will start Monday in Pittsburgh coming off a win in his last outing on June 4 against the Mets. He is 6-2 with a 3.63 ERA against the Pirates during his career. This season he has allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings against the Pirates over two starts.

C John Baker, who is playing regularly with Welington Castillo on the disabled list, broke an 0-for-12 skid with a single Sunday. Baker did allow two stolen bases while catching. The Cubs are last in the majors in stolen base defense. As a team, the Cubs allowed 48 of 53 baserunners to steal safely -- the worst percentage in the majors. Baker has yet to throw out a runner in 17 attempts.

RF Nate Schierholtz continued his resurgence Sunday with a two-RBI triple to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead. Schierholtz also tripled on Saturday, making it the third time in his career he was had triples in back-to-back games.

2B Emilio Bonifacio went 3-for-4 Sunday. Wrigley Field has been kind to him lately as he has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games. Bonfiacio is batting .274 for the season.