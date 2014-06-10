SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 and drove in both Cubs’ runs with his eighth home run and a double. Castro has 22 RBIs in his last 38 games after driving in just nine runs in his first 23 games.

LHP Travis Wood will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. He’s 2-4 with an 8.04 ERA in six road starts compared to 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA in six home starts. He is 4-5 with a 3.15 in his career against the Pirates in 11 games, including 10 starts. He faced them this year on April 10 at Chicago and did not factor in decision after allowing one run in six innings.

OF Ryan Sweeney began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on Monday night and went 0-for-2 with a walk against Cedar Rapids in a Midwest League game. He has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a strained right hamstring. The Cubs have no set time for how long Sweeney will be in the minor leagues, though he can stay up to 20 days under major league rules.

2B Emilio Bonifacio went 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Monday night in a 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh. That was quite a contrast to the Cubs’ last visit to PNC Park when he went 11-for-16 in a three-game series from March 31-April 3 to open the season.