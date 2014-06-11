3B Mike Olt, who has been losing playing time in recent weeks, got a start Tuesday night with the Pirates starting LHP Francisco Liriano and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. Olt is 0-for-18 in his last seven games and 1-for-32 in his last 11. Though Olt is second on the team behind 1B Anthony Rizzo with nine home runs, he is hitting just .151 and has struck out 57 times in 139 at-bats.

1B Anthony Rizzo, a left-handed hitter, continues to do well against left-handed pitchers as he hit a two-run homer off Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano in the first inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 win at Pittsburgh. Rizzo has five home runs and a .344 batting average in 61 at-bats against left-handers this season. Last year, he batted just .189 with seven homers against southpaws in 189 at-bats. Rizzo has 13 homers overall this year, including five in his last 10 games.

RHP Jose Veras was given his unconditional release Tuesday, one week after being designated for assignment. The 33-year-old went 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in 12 games. Veras was signed to a one-year, $3.5 million contact in the offseason to serve as the closer but was removed from that role after blowing his first two save opportunities.

RHP Jason Hammel will start at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. He has held opponents to a .188 batting average, the second-best mark in the major leagues. Hammel is 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in six career games, including five starts, against the Pirates, including 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in two starts this season.