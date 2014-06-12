C Welington Castillo, on the disabled list with left ribcage inflammation, took 25 dry swings and 25 swings off a tee Wednesday at the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa without feeling any discomfort. There is no timetable for a return for Castillo, who has been out since June 2.

LF Junior Lake was rested after starting six straight games. OF Chris Coghlan started in Lake’s place and went 0-for-5 as the leadoff hitter.

LHP Zach Rosscup struck out the side in one scoreless relief inning for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday on his rehab assignment against Fresno in the Pacific Coast League. He has pitched three scoreless innings and struck out six in three appearances. Rosscup has been on the disabled list May 10 with left shoulder soreness.

C Kyle Schwarber, who was selected fourth overall in last week’s draft, signed with the Cubs on Wednesday. The Cubs had an allotment of $4.6 million for their first-round pick, but came to an agreement at $3,125,000, according to MLB.com. Schwarber is one of three finalists for the Johnny Bench Award, presented to the top Division I catcher in the country. He batted .358 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .659 slugging percentage in his junior year at Indiana. The Cubs announced that Schwarber would report to their rookie-level Boise affiliate on Friday.

OF Ryan Sweeney played in his second rehab game for Class A Kane County on Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk while playing all nine innings in center field against Peoria in the Midwest League. Sweeney had been on the DL since May 3 with a right hamstring strain. Sweeney is 0-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout so far for Kane County.

RHP Jason Hammel’s streaks of 14 scoreless innings and eight starts in a row without allowing a home run ended in the first inning Wednesday night when Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run blast. Hammel had won his previous two starts but gave up four runs and a season-high 11 hits in six innings.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Thursday night at Pittsburgh. He is 4-3 with a 1.90 ERA against the Pirates in 19 career games, including eight starts.

2B Emilio Bonifacio was not in the starting lineup Wednesday night because manager Rick Renteria wanted to give him a rest, though he did enter the game to play center field in the eighth inning as part of a double switch. Bonifacio hit .337 in 24 games in April but his batting average is .217 in 35 games since May 1. 2B Darwin Barney started in Bonifacio’s stead and went 0-for-4 but drove in a run with a ground out.