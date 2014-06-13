RHP Jake Arrieta will start Friday night at Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series. He pitched six shutout innings in his previous start Sunday against Miami but did not factor in the decision. Arrieta is 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA against the Phillies in two career starts.

C Yorvit Torrealba was signed to a minor league contact as a free agent, and he will report to the Cubs’ extended spring training camp in Mesa, Ariz. The Cubs have been using two journeymen behind the plate -- John Baker and Eli Whiteside -- since C Welington Castillo went on the disabled list June 2 with right ribcage inflammation. Torrealba went to spring training with Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract but opted out of his contract when he learned he wasn’t going to make the major league club. The 35-year-old played in 61 games with the Colorado Rockies last season, hitting .240 with 16 RBIs.

OF Ryan Sweeney’s rehab assignment with Class A Kane County ended, and he will join the Cubs on Friday night for the opener of their three-game series at Philadelphia. It was not immediately clear if Sweeney would be activated from the disabled list. He has been out since May 3 with a right hamstring strain. In two games with Kane County, he went 0-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout.

CF Emilio Bonifacio was removed from Thursday night’s 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh in the top of the first inning because of what the Cubs said was a right ribcage injury. Bonifacio grounded out to shortstop to start the game and fell to the ground in the batter’s box, writhing in pain. He is scheduled by examined by team doctors Friday in Chicago.

3B Luis Valbuena is slowly taking playing time away from 3B Mike Olt and becoming the Cubs’ starter at the hot corner. Valbuena went 2-for-4 Thursday, and he is 13-for-28 (.464) with five doubles in his past nine games.