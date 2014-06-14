FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta allowed two hits over seven shutout innings to beat Philadelphia on Friday night. Arrieta, who struck out a season-high nine and walked one, retired the first seven hitters he faced and did not allow a hit until Domonic Brown doubled with one out in the fifth. The only other hit he allowed was an infield single by Marlon Byrd in the seventh. Arrieta (2-1) ran his scoreless-innings streak to 16 2/3, longest by a Cubs pitcher this season.

RHP Edwin Jackson, Saturday’s starter, was tagged with a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh in his last start, going six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. He is 1-5 with a 5.60 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies.

CF Ryan Sweeney, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia. Sweeney, who had been out with a hamstring injury, is hitting .186 in 21 games this season.

RF Nate Schierholtz ended an 0-for-9 slide with a fourth-inning single Friday against the Phillies. Schierholtz, 1-for-3 in the game, is hitting .215 this season.

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a rib injury. He left in the first inning Thursday after falling to the ground in the batter’s box on a ground ball.

3B Luis Valbuena went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia and saw a five-game hitting streak come to an end. Valbuena is nonetheless hitting .370 over his last 24 games, raising his season average to .286.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
