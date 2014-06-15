LHP Travis Wood is scheduled to start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The 27-year-old is coming off a quality start in which he threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and three runs in beating the Pirates. In four career starts against Philadelphia, Wood is 0-1 with a 2.60 ERA, 25 strikeouts and five walks.

3B Mike Olt went 1-for-4 on Saturday with a solo home run, his 10th homer of the season. Olt is just the 10th Cubs rookie in the last 82 seasons to reach 10 home runs before the All-Star break. However, he is hitting just .152 for the season.

LHP Zac Rosscup was activated from the disabled list before Saturday’s game and optioned to Triple-A Iowa. In four innings with the Cubs this season, Rosscup hasn’t allowed a run.

RHP Edwin Jackson, Saturday’s starter, was roughed up by the Phillies in a 7-4 loss. The right-hander allowed seven runs (six earned) in 4 2/3 innings, raising his season ERA to 5.11. “That was a pretty (poor) job for executing pitches, bearing down and making a pitch,” Jackson said after Saturday’s loss. “That’s what happens when you leave the ball over the plate, especially after your team battled back to get back in the game and get within striking distance.”

3B Luis Valbuena went 2-for-4 on Saturday with a solo home run and two RBIs. Since May 13, Valbuena is hitting .376 with three homers and 10 RBIs, raising his season average from .226 to .291 during that span.