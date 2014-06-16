SS Starlin Castro continued his strong June with a 3-for-4 effort in Sunday’s win, including an RBI single in the third inning and a double in the sixth on which he would eventually come around to score. That’s the fourth game in a row with a hit for the 24-year-old, as well as his third 3-hit game this month; it raised his batting average to .281.

LHP Travis Wood had a strong outing on Sunday, giving up just three hits and three walks in a 3-0 win over the Phillies to improve his record to 7-5. Wood has had similar success against Philadelphia in the past, throwing nine scoreless innings while giving up just one hit as a member of the Reds in a game his team would ultimately lose 1-0 back in 2010. “He threw the ball well, I thought he used his offspeed extremely well,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Worked down in the zone, on the fringes, made some big pitches when he had to.”

1B Anthony Rizzo took Phillies starter A.J. Burnett deep on the first pitch he saw in Sunday’s game, his 14th home run of the year. Coming into play that day, the 24-year-old slugger was five long balls behind Giancarlo Stanton’s 18 for the league lead; his career high for homers in a season is 23, set last year. “Power doesn’t disappear--as he continues to become a better hitter, his strength will just play itself into the game,” Renteria said.

CF Ryan Sweeney made his second start and third appearance since returning from the DL on June 13. Sweeney, who was put on the DL on May 3 with a strained right hamstring, singled in the first inning, picking up his first hit since he was reactivated. He finished the game 1-for-4, raising his season average to .188.

RHP Jason Hammel (6-4, 2.81), Monday’s starter, is putting together the best season of his career so far. He’s never finished a season with an ERA lower than 3.43 (2012), the only time in his eight prior years of MLB experience he’s kept his season ERA under 4.00. In his last start, a loss to Pittsburgh, he gave up 11 hits and four runs in five innings.