SS Starlin Castro, who hit a three-run homer on Monday, is making a bid to be an All-Star this year. He ranks second behind Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki in batting average and hits. Castro also ranks second among NL shortstops in extra-base hits. Castro, who is already in his fifth year in the majors, had a career-low OPS of .631 last year but has bounced back to a career-high .787 so far this season. He is below average defensively and not a skilled base-stealer. But he is durable and well above average when it comes to offensive production from a shortstop.

LHP Travis Wood is no ordinary pitcher when it comes to hitting. He proved that Monday night, when his two-out, pinch-hit, run-scoring double in the top of the 13th inning led the Cubs to a 5-4 win over the Marlins. Wood has eight homers in his five-year big-league career.

1B Anthony Rizzo, 24, is having a big year. This is his fourth season in the big leagues but just his second full season. He is better than average defensively, and he has some pop, which he showed last season, when he hit career highs in doubles (40), homers (23) and RBIs (80). Still, he hit just .233 with a .742 OPS last season. This season, he has improved those numbers with a .282 batting average and an excellent OPS of .914. He has 14 homers, which ranks second among NL first basemen. Among NL first basemen, he also ranks first in walks, second in runs scored and fourth in batting average.

RHP Jason Hammel, who is on the trading block according to published reports, started Monday against the Marlins and allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs in six innings. He struck out nine, and his ERA went up to 3.03. The trade rumors are actually a compliment because of his excellent season and the fact that the Cubs are not in the pennant race. They could be looking for a return on a player set to be a free agent after this season.

RHP Jeff Samardzija, who will start against the Marlins on Tuesday, is just 2-6, but he is having a career year in terms of his 2.77 ERA. Set to be a free agent after the 2015 season, there are rumors he may soon be traded. Samardzija, 29, has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors, but this is just his third year as a starter. He has only allowed 81 hits in 91 innings and has 82 strikeouts. The problem is that he is playing on a bad team. But one baseball metric figured that his win percentage would be .605 on an average team given how well he has pitched this season.