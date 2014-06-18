RHP Jake Arrieta, who missed the first month-plus of the season due to shoulder tightness, will start Wednesday’s series finale at Miami. It will be his ninth start of the season and his sixth on the road. He has faced the Marlins just once in his career, but that was a good performance. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks on June 8 in Chicago. He struck out seven and got a no-decision when the Marlins rallied for a 4-3 win.

SS Starlin Castro, since 2011, has more hits than any other shortstop in the majors. The Cubs’ clean-up hitter went 1-for-4 on Tuesday with a double. He now has 31 extra-base hits this season, which is second among National League shortstops.

RHP Justin Grimm leads the Cubs’ bullpen with 34 appearances. He was one of seven Cubs relievers who combined to toss seven shutout innings in Monday’s 5-4 win over Miami. After that performance, Chicago’s relievers ranked fourth in the NL this season with a 3.01 ERA. Last year at this point in the season, Chicago’s bullpen had a 4.26 ERA. Grimm, meanwhile, is allowing hitters to bat just .219 against him this season.

RHP Jeff Samardzija, who is reportedly on the trading block, started on Tuesday at Miami. He went six innings and allowed seven hits, three walks and three runs, two earned. He struck out eight and kept the Cubs in the game. He got a no-decision and said after the game that the contract talks are between his agent and the Cubs and are not a distraction for him.