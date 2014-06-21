LHP Travis Wood (7-5, 4.48 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and seventh at home in a rare Saturday night game at Wrigley Field. In his last start on Sunday at Philadelphia, Wood tossed a season-high eight innings of scoreless ball while giving up six hits and three walks while striking out six. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning until Ben Revere singled with one out. He’s 5-5 all-time with a 3.25 ERA against the Pirates and 1-0 in two starts against Pittsburgh this season.

C Welington Castillo’s rehab start in Triple-A Iowa on Friday was washed out. Castillo is the 15-day disabled list with rib cage inflammation. Castillo had hit .242 with eight doubles, five homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games before going on the disabled list June 3.

3B Kris Bryant made a big impression in his debut at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday with a two-run home run in his final at-bat. The top Cubs prospect earned a swift promotion to Iowa after batting .355 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs in 68 games at Double-A Tennessee. Iowa looks like Bryant’s final destination at least for this season. “I don’t foresee a scenario where he would be up this year,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said prior to Chicago’s series opener with the Pirates on Friday. “I don’t think it’s the right thing to do for someone in his first full professional season, barring extraordinary circumstances.”

RHP Edwin Jackson (5-7) was a winner in his 250th career start on Friday and shook off cramping in both calves and a three-run home run by shortstop Jordy Mercer in the fifth. Jackson managed to complete the inning without additional damage and a parade of five Cubs relievers followed over the next four innings. “I definitely gave them a chance to get into the game, but fortunately I was able to finish,” said Jackson, who allowed three earned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out eight. “The bullpen came in and did a hell of a job. It was unfortunately they had to come in so early.”

3B Luis Valbuena is hitting .350 since May 13, the third-best batting average in the National League in that span. “He’s been very valuable,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “The last couple of years that he’s been here, even last year when he split time, he did a nice job. He’s had opportunities to show he can get on base. Obviously he’s had some big hits for us.” During the span Valbuena has 13 doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs and a .980 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.