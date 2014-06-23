C Welington Castillo was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday and pinch hit late in Sunday’s game. Castillo missed the last 20 days with left rib cage inflammation. He is hitting .242 (39-for-161) with eight doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs in 43 games with the Cubs this season. Castillo played two games as part of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa and went 3-for-8 (.375) with an RBI, two walks and one stolen base. He reached base four times in Saturday’s rehab start at Iowa. “Just having him back and healthy and being able to get back out there will his teammates, it’ll be good to have him,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday and he was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, where he has been pitching all season. Wada, 33, signed a minor league contract with the Cubs last offseason. He’s 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA (27 ER/86.1 IP) in 14 starts this year.

C Eli Whiteside was designated for assignment on Sunday following the activation of C Welington Castillo from the 15-day disabled list. Whiteside, 34, batted .120 with one double and two RBIs in eight games. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said he hoped Whiteside would clear waivers and remain at Triple-A Iowa as insurance in case Castillo or backup John Baker are sidelined in the future. “He’s done a nice job, he’s an excellent receiver and had a nice game for us (Saturday) night,” Renteria said. “He helped transition while (Castillo) went down. ... We hope he clears.”

RHP Jason Hammel had a strong outing with just two mistakes -- a home-run pitch to LF Travis Snider and on an RBI single by 2B Josh Harrison. “Snider sees me well, I guess,” Hammel said. “It was a bad pitch ... and he obviously got it pretty good. The other one that Harrison hit off me was a hanging slider. Other than that, I felt pretty good. Pretty good command, a lot of ground balls.” Hammel saw a three-game home winning streak snapped as he allowed just two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (2-6, 2.60 ERA) seems unaffected by rumors swirling about trade prospects or potential signings as he makes his 16th start of the season and eighth at home on Monday as the Cubs open a three-game series with the Reds. Samardzija is 1-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 23 career games (nine starts) against the Reds. He’s 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts this season.