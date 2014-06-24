RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 1.98 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season, his fourth at home and his career first against the Reds on Tuesday. Acquired from Baltimore on July 2, 2013, he experienced right shoulder tightness in spring training and was on the disabled list from March 30 through May 3. In his last start on June 18 in Miami, Arrieta struck out a career-high 11 Marlins on the way to his third win.

C Welington Castillo was in the starting lineup on Monday for the first time in 20 days after being sidelined with left rib cage inflammation. He singled to center in his first at-bat. Castillo played two rehab games last week in Iowa and was activated on Sunday. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-1. Castillo has 21 RBIs, including 14 coming after two outs. He’s made 42 starts behind the plate.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with his 16th home run of the season. But he’s nowhere in the picture in the latest National League All-Star voting despite numbers that should make him at least worthy of consideration. Rizzo has hit 13 homers since April 30 and was hitting .278 with 42 RBIs coming into Monday. Goldschmidt leads NL first-base voting with 1.9 million ballots.

OF Junior Lake is rounding into a more complete player as he moves through his second major league season. The 24-year-old Dominican is hitting .242 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs, and appeared in 66 of the Cubs’ 74 games -- two more than all of last year. “In conversations with Junior, you start to see that he’s a young man that’s open for a lot of information. He wants to get better,” Renteria said. “There are peaks and valleys in different aspects of his game, but there’s a tremendous upside,” Renteria said. “He’s got a lot of power, he’s got speed and he’s still learning how to play the game of baseball.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija had no decision in Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Reds, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. The only thing that marred the performance was an extra pitching load in the early going. “The frustrating part about it was burning a lot of pitches early in the first couple innings and then playing catch up after that,” Samardzija said. “I felt good, just needed a little more improvement early.” It was Samardzija’s 16th start of the season -- third against the Reds -- and eighth at home. He came into the game ranked ninth in the National League with a 2.60 ERA.