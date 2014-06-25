RHP Jake Arrieta (4-1) knew he was having a special night while taking a perfect game into the seventh inning Tuesday night. The flawless performance didn’t last, but he still allowed just three hits and two runs over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. “I knew that’s kind of what was going on from the get-go, most guys do when you’re in a situation like that,” he said of the perfect-game bid. “But I just wanted to continue to execute pitches and try and pitch deep in the game.” The 28-year-old veteran, who opened the season on the disabled list with right shoulder tightness and wasn’t activated until May 3, struck out nine and walked none.

1B Anthony Rizzo, among National League leaders with 17 home runs and a .404 on-base percentage, won’t be elected as a starter in next month’s All-Star Game, but he could be a picked as a Cubs representative. “I know if anyone says they don’t want to be an All-Star they’re lying,” Rizzo said prior to Tuesday’s game with the Reds. “It’s something you dream of as a kid -- that and winning a World Series. ... It’s a long ways away, and there a lot of great players in this league as well.”

RHP Edwin Jackson (5-7, 5.12 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season and eighth at home in Wednesday’s series finale against the Reds. Jackson is 4-1 with a 3.45 ERA in seven career starts against Cincinnati. Jackson won his last start, Friday against Pittsburgh, when he allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out eight in five innings.

RHP Jeff Samardzija has a hard-luck 2-6 record, but his other numbers -- including a 2.53 ERA and 97 strikeouts -- are All-Star worthy. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said he wouldn’t hesitate recommending Samardzija for National League team for next month’s game. “He’s pitched extremely well,” Renteria said. “He’s among top 10 pitchers in ERA. We haven’t necessarily scored a whole lot of runs for him, (but) is he an individual who deserves sincere consideration? Absolutely.”

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio, sidelined due to a rib injury, was spotted working out at Wrigley Field. “He continues to work on strengthening and get worked on daily,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s improving. We’re still just trying just trying to see how long it will take before we can actually start doing baseball activities.” Bonifacio, who was hitting .261 through 61 games, was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 13.