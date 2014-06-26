SS Starlin Castro is having a nice bounce-back year, batting .284 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs. Those numbers have to put him under serious consideration for a spot on the NL All-Star team next month. Manager Rick Renteria believes Castro has the potential to put up big home run numbers. “The more I see him, he’s getting bigger, he’s filling out,” Renteria said. “You can start to see the size and the maturity of his body.”

LHP Travis Wood will take the mound in the series opener against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Wood is 4-4 with a 6.07 ERA on the road this season and 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in seven starts at Wrigley Field this season. Wood has faced the Nationals just once in his career, getting a no-decision after allowing four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings last August at Wrigley Field. Overall, Wood is 7-6 with a 4.55 ERA this season. He has been much better at the plate, batting .267 with two homers and nine RBIs in 30 at-bats.

RHP Dallas Beeler will make his major-league debut Saturday, pitching the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Beeler, 25, was a 41st-round pick in the draft and isn’t as heralded as teammate Kyle Hendricks. Beeler was selected mainly because it was his turn to pitch.

OF Manny Ramirez is expected to make his debut for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Thursday as a player/coach in a doubleheader against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. Ramirez, 42, was signed by the Cubs to a minor-league contract earlier this month and had been working out at the team’s facility in Meza, Ariz., since then. Ramirez is regarded as one of the best right-handed hitters of all-time and has a .312 career batting average with 555 homers in 19 seasons, but his career essentially was ended by a steroids suspension, the second of his career.

C Eli Whiteside, designated for assignment by the Cubs on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. Whiteside, 34, batted .120 with one double and two RBIs in eight games for Chicago.