RHP pitcher Jake Arrieta, who threw six perfect innings at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, was the first to do so since the Dodgers’ Odalis Perez was perfect through six on April, 26, 2002, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The last Cubs pitcher with at least 6.0 perfect innings at Wrigley Field was Jon Lieber, who was perfect for 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 20, 1999, against St. Louis.

LHP Travis Wood earned a no-decision for only the third time this season and remains 7-6 for the year. He worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs and seven hits, walked a season-high tying five and struck out four. “It turned into (a grind), walks through the first couple of innings, I spaced out,” Wood said. “To walk two there in the seventh you can’t have that. Walks ended up hurting me again tonight.” His 3.08 ERA in eight home starts is nearly three runs lower than his 6.07 ERA in eight road starts.

2B Darwin Barney is seeing more playing time in recent games and his numbers are starting to perk up. “He’s been playing a whole lot lately over the last 10 days, I’ve used him quite a bit,” said Chicago manager Rick Renteria prior to Thursday’s four-game series opener against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field. “He’s been having some good at-bats.” Barney is hitting just .204 through 58 games but is at .269 through seven games of Chicago’s current home stand. He went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and has hits in seven of his last eight games.

CF Junior Lake left Wednesday’s game in the second inning after he crashed into a door in right center field and struck his head while chasing left fielder Ryan Zimmerman’s lead-off double to right center. Lake slid into the access door and then lay prone on the warning track for several minutes. Teammates, trainers and manager Rick Renteria rushed to the outfield to check on Lake, who then walked off the field under his own power. Justin Ruffiano moved from right to center field while Nate Schierholtz entered to play right and bat seventh in Lake’s place. Lake suffered a contusion and bruised knee but no concussion symptoms.

RHP Jason Hammel (6-5, 2.99 ERA) makes will make his 16th start of the season and has had quality starts in each of his first seven outings with the Cubs while striking out 37 over his last five starts. He has never lost to the Nationals in eight career starts, going 6-0 with a 3.15 ERA. He last beat Washington on May 27, 2011, with the Orioles. Hammel suffered his fifth loss of the season June 22 vs. Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field despite a 10th quality start.

RHP Carlos Villanueva has a 2.70 ERA (seven earned runs in 23 1/3 innings pitched) in 14 games since returning to the bullpen in early May, including a 1.38 ERA (two earned runs in 13 innings) this month. For the entire season he has a 6.10 ERA with 28 earned runs in 41 1/3 innings pitched.