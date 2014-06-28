SS Starlin Castro has 21 RBIs this month, third most in the National League. Castro has driven in a run in each of his last three games and his 47 RBIs so far already top the 44 he had in 161 games in 2013. “He’s just being himself, it’s been really nice to see and watch,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. “He’s done a great job, he’s not trying to hit home runs. You put someone in the three-four hole and you think he’d hit home runs. But it’s not about that it’s about getting on base and letting other guys to the job.”

OF Junior Lake was on hand and relatively undamaged after running into an access door in right-center field while pursuing a deep fly ball on Thursday night. “I spoke to him, he got checked out and he’ll be available for us if we need him,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. Lake was examined at Wrigley Field by a team physician and did not go the hospital. He suffered a contusion and bruised knee but no concussion.

RHP Dallas Beeler makes his major league debut in the opening game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. Beeler, 25 has a 5-3 record and 4.03 ERA so far in 10 games with Triple-A Iow. Drafted by the Cubs in 2010 in the 41st round, he’s spent the previous three seasons with Double-A Tennessee. “I‘m happy to be here, I‘m happy they chose me and I‘m just kind of rolling with it,” Beeler said. Beeler was called up to serve as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader. He was already in line to start this weekend at Iowa and that rotation schedule aligned perfectly with Cubs needs.

C John Baker helped guide Cubs starter Jason Hammel (7-5) from behind the plate and also went 3-for-3, walked and scored once and delivered a career-high tying four RBIs. “Huge game for Baker, he was the hero today for sure,” said Hammel. “Three big hits and he put some good fingers down for me today. It was pretty much all him today.” Baker, appearing in his 36th game and batting seventh, had a bases-clearing double in a three-run seventh that put the game away.

RHP Jason Hammel, a right-handed starter, broke a four-start winless streak and remained unbeaten (7-0) against the Washington Nationals with a strong 6 1/3 inning effort in a 7-2 Chicago Cubs victory. Now 7-5 for the season, he allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six. “I got a couple of hits but I‘m more happy about getting Jason the win,” said Cubs catcher John Baker said. “He’s pitched pretty well his last few outings and we haven’t supported him offensively.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija (2-6, 2.53 ERA) works the late game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. It will be his team-leading 17th start of the season and ninth at home. Sarmardiza had a no-decision in his last start on June 23 against the Reds -- a six-inning effort with just one run on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. He’s 2-2 all-time against Washington with a 2.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 11 games, including four starts.